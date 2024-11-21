Pleasant Distraction
I’m taking tonight off to do a little advance preparation for Thanksgiving. We’ll have all four of our kids home, several parties, meals with friends and family, and of course, Thanksgiving Day itself. And I am totally unprepared. So forgive me for not writing tonight while I dig out recipes and wash towels and sheets! I’ll be back tomorrow night and ho…
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