Pardons, Chris Wray, and DOJ's Inspector General
On Thursday, President Biden announced that he will commute the sentences of 1,500 people and grant pardons to 39 more. The difference being that with a commutation, a defendant’s sentence is shortened to the amount of time they have already served and they are eligible for release, while a pardon wipes out a conviction, making it as though it never hap…
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