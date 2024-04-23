Opening Statements: Catch-and-Kill to Elect Trump
For starters, some important news: The state of New York will make daily transcripts of the trial available. They announced each day’s transcript would be available by the end of the following day. You can also find key pleadings and orders at the link. Bookmark it and you can follow up on any specific parts of the day’s proceedings that interest you.
To…
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