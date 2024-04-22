The Week Ahead
This will not be short; my apologies. It’s one of those weeks!
As we head into the first “real” day of Donald Trump’s first criminal trial tomorrow, keep in mind that among Judge Juan Merchan’s overarching concerns will be protecting the integrity of any convictions obtained in his courtroom so that they will not be reversed on appeal. Trial judges don’t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.