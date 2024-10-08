Open Now! Democracy Docket
I’m taking tonight off from writing so I can join Marc Elias, who many of you know of or will remember from when he joined us for “Five Questions” in March of 2023. Marc is an election law lawyer who represents Democratic interests and protects the right to vote. Marc’s diligent representation of pro-voter interests in the 2020 and 2022 election cycles …
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