On Being in Community
Sunday night, I mentioned that Stacey Abrams and I would be speaking together at a Fair Fight event today. We just finished up, and for those of you who weren’t there—the audience was 1500 strong and from all across the country, including Alaska—it was exhilarating. We were honest about the challenges the country faces and our fears, but it was also a n…
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