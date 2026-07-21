Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
2h

Incomprehensible! All this to prop up a bitter, petty manchild … and to pave the way for a not-so-benevolent autocracy.

Reply
Share
Kenneth Walker's avatar
Kenneth Walker
2h

Awesome I enjoy your hard work and truthful reporting.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture