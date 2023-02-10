Next Week, New Coop!

If all goes as planned, by this time next week, our new coop will be mostly in place. Our girls have outgrown our original and much loved coop, so we're replacing it with a more traditional wooden structure. The plan is to start on Tuesday. I promise to share pictures, probably way too many of them, with you as the work progresses.
Meantime, Bella and …
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