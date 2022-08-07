Name The Chicken

We’ve had some ups and downs with chickens this summer, so I’m delighted, although still sort of in shock, that neither of my grown sons realized that if you left eggs in one of the coops for a week, with a rooster around, you were going to get…..chicks. Not one of those neat little clutches where all the chicks hatch within 24 hours, nope, not us. We’v…
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