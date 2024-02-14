Mr. Trump goes to the Supreme Court
On Monday, Donald Trump filed an application with the Supreme Court, asking them to keep the stay on further proceedings in the trial court in place while he prepares his writ of certiorari—his request to SCOTUS to reverse the decision by the Court of Appeals that his prosecution isn’t barred by presidential immunity. That’s a mouthful, but it’s importa…
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