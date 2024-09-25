Mr. Smith, Back in Washington
Suddenly, there is so much legal news happening that it’s hard to fit it all into the newsletter! We’ll take up the indictment of Ryan Routh, the man who the government alleges attempted to assassinate Donald Trump, this evening. But this morning, I wanted to update you on what happened in the Special Counsel’s case before Judge Chutkan yesterday.
Usuall…
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