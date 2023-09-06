Motions to Sever: When you don't want to go to trial alongside people you committed crimes with.
On Wednesday afternoon at 1:00p.m. Judge Scott McAfee, the Fulton County, Georgia, state court judge assigned to the RICO prosecution of Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants, will hear argument on motions to sever by two of them. Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer, and Sidney Powell, another lawyer, want their cases tried separately from those of ot…
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