More Than Trump
Donald Trump has some competition for today’s most important legal news. First off, DOJ sued Apple, alleging that iPhone “monopoly power” violates antitrust statutes. DOJ is joined by 15 state attorneys general and district attorneys in the civil lawsuit, which accuses Apple of harming consumers by limiting competition.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.