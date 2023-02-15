More About Mike
More about Pence’s Lack of Principles
In yesterday’s edition of Civil Discourse, we explored the news that Trump’s lawyers plan to challenge the Special Counsel’s subpoena to Mike Pence on executive privilege grounds.
Now comes news that Pence, too, intends to challenge the subpoena, arguing that the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause protects him f…
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