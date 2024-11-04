Monday
Some of the news is concerning today: Fencing was erected at the White House and the VP residence as D.C. braces for unrest. But we should not face this moment with fear. This is a moment for courage, not alarmism. The fact that our government is preparing for a storm is good news, much better than in 2020 when they were taken by surprise.
This is a good…
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