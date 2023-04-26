Misogyny Abounds
E. Jean Carroll and Abby Grossberg
Today a federal judge in New York seated a jury to hear E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Donald Trump. The lawyers made opening statements. The jury consists of nine people: six men and three women.
Unlike the prosecution in Manhattan, the investigations that are still ongoing in Fulton County, Georgia, and before a federal grand jury in Washing…
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