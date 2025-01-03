Mass Deportations & The Return of Family Separation
Previously, we’ve discussed the outbreak of warfare in MAGA between the “close the border now” faction and the “but, please let in my highly skilled cheap tech labor pool (so I can make more money than I would if I had to employ Americans)” faction. No matter who wins, something the dispute won’t do is wipe out Trump’s campaign promise to engage in mass…
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