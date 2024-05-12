Mar-a-No-Go
There was little doubt before last week that federal Judge Aileen Cannon was determined to delay Trump’s criminal case in front of her—the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case—until after the election. Now, there is none.
It’s been apparent for months that the May 20 trial date in this case wasn’t going to be the actual start of trial, as the Judge let c…
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