Handling Classified Material at Trial
How do prosecutors try a case when the charges are based on top secret and other classified documents? By definition, top secret means that releasing the information publicly could do grave damage to national security. That harsh truth can be a stumbling block in prosecutions. If documents are declassified so they can be shared with a jury, that may cau…
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