Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Barbara Schweitzer's avatar
Barbara Schweitzer
2d

Thank you for your work, Joyce Vance. And how sad this work is now. Will we ever be humane again after Trump's depravity?

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
2d

ICE kills Maine resident: Hold Susan Collins accountable for ‘Kavanaugh Stops’ that ICE uses to detain, harass and shoot people based on the race and color. Check this app for the latest 12 ICE killings.

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/07/13/maine-ice-shooting-susan-collins-kavanaugh-stop/

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