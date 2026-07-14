The news from Maine yesterday, where ICE shot and killed a young father for no reason, is deeply disturbing. Again. Many of you watched my conversation with LULAC’s Juan Proaño yesterday. In her piece last night, Heather Cox Richardson shared the facts that were beginning to emerge, and I’d encourage you to read her piece, if you haven’t already.

She points out, importantly, that ICE kept a low profile while it was waiting for a vote on funding. Now, they are back, sweeping to get mass deportation levels back up to where Stephen Miller wants them. Two brazen shootings in a week, followed by efforts to conceal the true facts, should be enough to tell us where this is headed.

There were protests in Maine yesterday. There will be more. There will be support for the family. They will need it. But above all, there needs to be outrage from average, everyday Americans, regardless of where they live and what countries their immigrant forebears came from. So don’t be quiet. Raise your voices. I know that you will.

Joe Corriveau demonstrates against ICE yesterday in Biddeford, Maine. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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