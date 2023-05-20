Lunch Companions
I’m in New York for the #SistersInLaw podcast live show tonight, so no newsletter today, or probably tomorrow. I expect to be back Sunday with The Week Ahead.
But because we all need a break sometimes, here are Pickles and Ruth, sharing my lunch earlier this week. They’re voracious.
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