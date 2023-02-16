Lots to See Here
It’s turning out to be one of those weeks! Normally I’d be writing about DOJ’s declination on the Matt Gaetz prosecution. But tonight it only gets a couple of lines. Although it’s not the answer many people hoped for, I think the assessment of Dave Aronberg, the state attorney in Palm Beach, Florida, is correct. He tweeted that DOJ was probably concerne…
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