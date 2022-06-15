Looking Ahead: What's Next for the January 6 Committee
The second hearing suggests that the success of the January 6 Committee’s first hearing wasn’t a fluke. The subject was the big lie and the committee went straight to the most important issue: showing their proof that Trump knew it was a big lie. The evidence was compelling.
If you’ve been reading along here, you were already aware that Trump’s knowledge…
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