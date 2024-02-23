Life Starts at Conception, But...
Alabama legislators are trying to find a way around the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling protecting frozen embryos used for in vitro fertilization (IVF), which is beginning to shut down IVF procedures in hospitals and clinics across the state.
We are here because the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs, the case that overruled Roe v. Wade and abortion rights, th…
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