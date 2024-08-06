Let's Wal(t)z
Kamala Harris has knocked it out of the park. Again. Just when you might expect Democrats to be running low on energy, she ignited another fire underneath her supporters with the pick of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to join her on the ticket. This honeymoon isn’t over yet.
Everyone from AOC to Joe Manchin jumped online to support Walz. So did the folks he…
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