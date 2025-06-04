Legal Things
Although we try to stick to law and politics around here, it’s worth noting the practical implications of the chaos the Trump administration has created (especially for the “cheaper eggs” voters from 2024). ABC News reports that U.S. economic growth will slow to 1.6% this year from 2.8% last year “as President Donald Trump’s erratic trade wars disrupt g…
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