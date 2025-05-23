Prosecuting a Member of Congress
By now, you’re probably aware that Alina Habba, the president’s former personal lawyer and current interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, charged Representative LaMonica McIver as a result of an incident where members of Congress and others were attempting to investigate conditions around ICE detentions. Threats of politically motivated p…
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