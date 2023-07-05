Legacy Status and the End of Affirmative Action
It’s easy to understand why minority students would be up in arms over the Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action, while permitting practices like legacy-based admissions to continue. I am too. Our common sense tells us that giving college applicants a bump up in the process because they’re a “legacy,”—a parent attended the school they’re ap…
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