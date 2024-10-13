Law and the 2024 election: a live conversation
The Substack Election Dialogues
Next Wednesday, October 16, I’ll be joined by Judd Legum, the author of Popular Information here on Substack for a live conversation about the intersection of law and politics and the 2024 election. You’re all invited to attend!
In the run-up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the Substack Election Dialogues are bringing together influential political figures…
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