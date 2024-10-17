Law & Politics
Thanks to those of you who joined Judd Legum, the author of Popular Information, and me last night for our live video chat. I’d love to hear from those of you who attended what you liked, didn’t like, and whether you think these live chats are something that might benefit us during and after the election.
We had another busy day at the intersection of la…
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