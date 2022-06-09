Keeping Focus On More Than One Issue
We can't forget about guns
Although we’re all gearing up for the first January 6 Committee session Thursday evening, tonight I want to direct your attention back to gun violence. One of the biggest challenges we face is figuring out how to keep all the balls up in the air: climate, democracy, guns, abortion, civil rights, and everything else. I hope you’ll share your thoughts abo…
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