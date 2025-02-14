Kash Patel's Problems
And DOJ's, Too
Do. Not. Confirm.
Except that this Senate probably will.
Thursday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Kash Patel’s nomination to become the next director of the FBI. The vote was 12-10, with Democrats opposed. Patel could get a full floor vote as early as next week and take charge of the FBI. We talked about Patel shortly after his no…
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