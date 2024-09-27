New York Mayor Eric Adams Indicted
Tonight, my thoughts are with people in Florida who are in Helene’s path as it comes ashore as an “extremely dangerous” category 4 Hurricane. 750,000 homes in Florida are already without power as I’m writing this tonight.
Although there are reports that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed his opening brief on presidential immunity with Judge Chutkan, as…
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