Kash Patel, Confirmed
The Senate bent the knee again, confirming Kash Patel for a 10-year term as director of the FBI. The 51-49 vote was mostly along party lines, with Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining the Democrats this afternoon.
Patel’s primary qualification for the job is his loyalty to Donald Trump. He did a stint as a defe…
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