Judge Luttig Weighs In
In advance of January 6, Mike Pence relied on the advice of highly esteemed conservative jurist and former Fourth Circuit Judge Michael Luttig, when he was pressed by Trump to interfere with certification of the Electoral College vote for Biden. But reading the tea leaves from Judge Luttig’s essay in the New York Times this morning, entitled “Mike Pence…
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