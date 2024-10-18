Judge Chutkan Moves Fast
Donald Trump didn’t want Judge Tanya Chutkan to publicly release the appendix Special Counsel Jack Smith attached to his motion arguing that all of the charges against Trump could move forward despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in the immunity appeal. The appendix contains the evidence that Smith argues is admissible to support the charges against Trump.
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