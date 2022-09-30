Judge Cannon Serves Trump Some Cake
If Judge Cannon was going to continue calling every ball in Trump’s favor, I’m not at all sure why she felt the need to appoint a special master to review the documents the government seized from Mar-a-Lago. We now know that when the FBI seized those documents, they found confidential, secret and top secret documents left lying around in the former pres…
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