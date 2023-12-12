Jack Smith's Bold Move
Today, Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to decide whether a former president is “absolutely immune from federal prosecution” using a procedural device called a writ of certiorari before judgment. Smith wants to skip past the Court of Appeals and go straight to the Supreme Court to get a final decision on the immunity issue. A quick decision is essenti…
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