It's Only Tuesday...
(There's a lot going on this week)
Hillary Clinton has a piece in The Atlantic today, which is well worth your time. She starts out by asking “how our democracy became so susceptible to a would-be strongman and demagogue” and writes that the urgent question keeping her up at night with the 2024 election on the horizon is “whether we have done enough to rebuild our defenses or whether our…
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