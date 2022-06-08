It's Been A Day
(and thank you for being here!)
This morning, I launched Civil Discourse, this new Substack venture of mine. After seeing a couple of subscriptions and some comments (I’m still getting the hang of it, but it’s fun to be able to chat with y’all here), I taped the Podcast Preet Bharara and I do, Cafe.com’s Insider. Then there was a fast dash to the dentist to get a cracked tooth fixed. …
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