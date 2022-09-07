It Just Keeps Getting Worse
Could the news about Trump, keeping classified information in desk drawers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago get any worse? Of course it can, and I suspect it will continue to do so.
Today’s revelation is the news that some of the documents contained information about a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities: “Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. op…
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