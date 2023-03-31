Indicted
March 30, 2023
Well, it happened. Finally. Today in Manhattan, a grand jury did what much of the country has been holding its breath in anticipation of: they indicted Donald Trump.
We don’t know what the charges are yet, because the indictment is still sealed. That’s not unusual. Typically, indictments remain sealed until a defendant is arraigned. That’s expected to ha…
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