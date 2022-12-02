Inching Closer to Justice
There have been weeks in the past where pundits have said the walls are closing in on Trump. This week, that certainly feels true. Yesterday’s ruling in the 11th Circuit clears the path for the special counsel to move forward expeditiously on the Mar-a-Lago investigation. But that’s not the only threat he faces.
Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows h…
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