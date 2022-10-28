In Praise of the Federal Judiciary
On Thursday, federal judge Amy Berman Jackson, a district (trial) judge in the District of Columbia sentenced the defendant who was responsible for initiating the attack on D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone on January 6.
Fanone was beaten by the mob and suffered a traumatic brain injury and heart attack as rioters overran the Cap…
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