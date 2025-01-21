If You Need Chicken Pictures…
I know from your emails and your posts that many of you are having a difficult day. I’ll be back later with analysis of some of the most significant executive orders, but until then, I thought you might like chicken pictures.
It’s really cold down here, at least by Alabama standards. It’s 26’ at the moment, up from an overnight low in the teens and going…
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