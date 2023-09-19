I know, I know

So many of you have commented, emailed, or written this past week to say you need more chicken pictures. I know! I’m delivering today.
Our late summer garden can get messy, and with the heat down here, lots of plants are looking more than a little bit droopy at this point. But the chickens are survivors! They’ve made it all the way up from the bottom of …
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