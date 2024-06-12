Hunter Biden: Guilty
A tale of two convictions
Guilty on all three counts. It’s not a surprising verdict. The government’s evidence was strong. Jurors told CNN afterward that they considered the evidence and didn’t feel any pressure despite the political context of the case. A juror said that “no politics came into play” during deliberations before they arrived at a guilty verdict.
If Donald Trump’s …
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