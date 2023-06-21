Hunter Biden & The Rule of Law
Tuesday started with news that Judge Aileen Cannon had entered a preliminary order in U.S. v. Trump that included a mid-August trial setting. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the actual trial date. It’s a place holder for the real date, which will be set down the road, once the judge has a more realistic sense of how long pretrial motions (the inev…
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