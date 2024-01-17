How To Pick Your Jury
Monday night, Iowa Republicans caucused for Donald Trump. Tuesday, he was back in a New York courtroom where a jury is set to decide how much he must pay E. Jean Carroll in damages for defamation. This is the second of her two cases, and the previous jury already determined Trump sexually assaulted Carroll and then defamed her by calling her a liar for …
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