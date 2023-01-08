How Does the First Day of a New Congress Work?
Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution creates a House of Representatives with members who serve two-year terms of office. So every two years, the House ends and must be reconstituted at the beginning of the next Congress. It’s a technicality few of us have considered in past years, but it has big implications in this moment. Now that a speaker has be…
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